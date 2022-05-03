Grievances over superintendent's dismissal continue at DHA meeting

DUNWOODY, Ga. — It didn’t take long for the May 1 Dunwoody Homeowners Association meeting to escalate, given the city’s representative on the School Board was scheduled to speak.

The meeting held at the North Shallowford Annex was the first since the dismissal of DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris, who was fired April 26 following publicity over squalid conditions at Druid Hills High School. She was the district’s sixth superintendent since 2005.

The DeKalb Board of Education has been mum on details behind the termination.

Anna Hill, the Board of Education District 1 member representing Dunwoody, delivered prepared remarks, declining to comment on personnel questions and the specific reason for the superintendent’s termination.

Hill was elected to the Board of Education 16 months ago. In prior employment, she worked as a forensic accountant, certified personal accountant and certified fraud examiner.

In her remarks to the group, Hill said the termination was not a knee-jerk reaction that happened overnight and that the board met with Watson-Harris several times to address unmet district needs. The rest of the remarks focused on her work on the board and the lack of continuity in leadership.

“Just a few months into my term, I became concerned about the liability related to numerous non-compliance issues identified by Perkins and Will (architecture firm) on the facilities condition assessment (FCA),” Hill said. “Even though this seemed like a fixable problem, I think it is important to acknowledge that it is a shame we are even at this point.”

After reviewing the school district’s FCAs, Hill estimated repairs to cost $7.5 million.

Hill said she encouraged the superintendent to prioritize ADA non-compliant work orders, but she saw little improvement.

Financial red flags

Accurate financial reporting of two special purpose education sales tax funds (SPLOST 4 & 5) was another concern.

The school district monitors its SPLOST spending through two independent systems. One tracks expenditures and the other tracks construction costs. Both systems should agree on total expenditures.

But, the two tracking systems diverged in their reported data by more than $200 million.

Former DeKalb Schools Chief Operating Officer D. Ben Estill announced last June an accountant would review school expenditures. Estill was “relieved of duties” last July.

Hill said the financial discrepancies triggered concerns for her.

As last summer progressed, Hill said, she waited anxiously for a definitive report on how much money had been spent on the two prior sales tax initiatives. She said she wanted an answer before the School Board asked voters to renew the sales tax for another five years in November 2021.

But, the board voted to place SPLOST 6 on the ballot before the accountant was able to reconcile the prior SPLOST expenditures.

Hill said she sent an email Aug. 17, 2021 to Superintendent Watson-Harris, DeKalb Schools Chief of Staff Antwyn Brown and DeKalb School Board Chair Vickie Turner expressing opposition to approving SPLOT funds and “double dipping” into taxpayers’ pockets.

“We cannot ask the taxpayers for money already collected and committed for projects, and when the projects are not completed or the scope was changed, re-ask for the same funding again,” Hill wrote in the email.

Hill estimated that the discrepancy between school district reporting and SPLOST program manager reporting is $250 million.

An Oct. 27, 2021 presentation by the school district’s specially hired accountant addressed variances in reports, but Hill said certain details were not shared with the public. These included a SPLOST 4 variance of $129 million and a SPLOST 5 variance of $150 million between the two reporting systems.

The school board unanimously agreed to initiate an independent third party review of SPLOST funds.

Concerns continue to grow

Hill remains concerned about ADA non-compliant work orders and issues with accounting of school board SPLOST expenditures.

Those at the HOA meeting, however, lobbed criticism at Hill and the School Board over unperformed repairs and financial accounting. They also criticized the School Board’s lack of decorum in meetings, which includes use of profanity.

Pull Quote “This crisis demands a true reset and change.” Ted Terry, DeKalb County Super District 6 Commissioner

One speaker criticized Hill for not meeting with constituents and providing updates by newsletter.

Another criticized Hill for blaming Watson-Harris for the school system’s dysfunction, when the district has had the same issues for 15 years.

Following the meeting, local officials also expressed outrage at the school district’s handling of the entire affair.

“I am calling for a countywide summit to be held to assess the future of education across DeKalb, and co-create a shared vision of a world-class education system with all of our stakeholders, but especially the school district,” DeKalb County Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry said in an email. “This crisis demands a true reset and change.”

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch joined 10 mayors from DeKalb County cities in a letter calling for serious changes to prevent the chaos that seems to occur every few years in the school district.

“The current situation is a symptom of a larger ongoing problem with DeKalb Schools,” the DeKalb Municipal Association letter said. “In the past, the focus has been on the acute issues while ignoring the chronic challenges both in governance and management.”