Grana brings Italian cuisine to Dunwoody’s Ashford Lane

DUNWOODY, Ga. —Executive Chef Pat Pascarella of the Atlanta-based Porchetta Group recently launched Grana, an authentic, from-scratch Italian eatery at the Ashford Lane development in Dunwoody.
Pascarella, who operates the farm-forward Italian restaurant White Bull in Decatur, and the Atlanta eateries Bastone and the Alici Oyster Bar, says he thinks Grana will become well-known for serving traditional Italian “peasant cooking” in Dunwoody.
“The menu features classic comfort dishes such as antipasti, meatballs, pasta and pizza,” officials said. “As a member of an Italian immigrant family, Pascarella brings a strong passion for authentic Neapolitan cuisine to his culinary endeavors in Atlanta.”
In addition to classic Italian dishes, the 6,000-square-foot restaurant will offer the community private event spaces and catering services, with a warm, rustic atmosphere.
Classes led by Pascarella will be open to the public and designed to expand local’s pasta-making, pizza, cocktails and butchery skills.
Ashford Lane Marketing Director Sierra Tuthill said Grana’s addition to the development will be huge for Dunwoody.
“Using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients, Chef Pascarella’s passion for authentic Neapolitan cuisine shines through in every dish,” Tuthill said. “We are delighted to welcome foodies and Italian cuisine enthusiasts to their table."
Grana is at 1210 Ashford Crossing in Dunwoody. For more information, hours and reservations, visit www.granaatl.com.