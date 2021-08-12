DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody resident Fran Millar, who served for two decades in the Georgia General Assembly, was honored Aug. 2 when state lawmakers named a stretch of Interstate 285 in his honor.
At the ceremony held at Dunwoody City Hall, officials read a resolution that dedicated a portion of Interstate 285 from exit 30 in DeKalb County to the Fulton County line as “Fran Millar Highway.” Millar, who served 12 years as a state representative in the 40th District and eight years as a state representative in the 79th District, was lauded for using his “time, talents and energy towards the betterment of his community and state as evidenced dramatically by his superlative service as a member of the Georgia General Assembly for 20 years.”
Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch also issued a proclamation naming the day in his honor. Presentations made by friends and legislators took on a “roast” atmosphere, with a sprinkling of good-natured jabs about Millar’s name and outspoken demeanor, followed by accolades about his service to the citizens of Georgia.
“Opinionated? Hell, yes,” friend and former Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development Craig Lesser said. “But also, one hell of a good guy.”
“Fran was always available, always accessible to his constituents,” Lesser said.
The co-sponsor of the bill honoring Millar, State Sen. John Albers (R-Roswell), said, “It seems fitting that we are here to celebrate a great man, father, husband, grandfather and name a highway for him, even though Fran is more of an ‘on-ramp’ guy.’”
Several of those making presentations during the morning ceremony joked about how to pronounce Millar’s name (either MILL-er or Mill-AR), and even though the man of honor interjected, “it’s Mill-AR:, most chose the latter and continued to refer to him as “Miller.”
Even Millar took several opportunities to make fun of his feminine first name, saying that drivers on I-285 in the coming years will ask, “Who was she anyway?’”
Continuing in that vein, Millar said after being interviewed in person by members of the media during his years of campaigning, reporters wrote, “‘Fran Millar – she will do a good job.”
Millar served on a variety of committees while in office, including chairman of the Higher Education Committee and secretary of Health and Human Services and Rules Committees. He was also a member of the Education and Youth Committee and served on the Governor’s Education Reform Commission and the Governor’s Child Welfare Reform Commission. In 2012, the National Federations of Independent Businesses gave him the Guardian of Small Business Award. The following year, he was recognized by the American Conservation Union for his strong support of bills based on conservative principles.
He also played a key role in the formations of the cities of Dunwoody, Brookhaven and Peachtree Corners, and he was one of the major players in crafting legislation that saved the state’s unemployment trust fund from bankruptcy.
During his remarks, Millar thanked his constituents, friends and wife, Mary, children, and grandchildren for their support during rough times, saying that he realized the ramifications of his candor sometimes was a burden on them.
“When you are a little bit outspoken, like I am, your family pays the price for it,” Millar said. “There were days when my kids would tell Mary, ‘It’s okay to read the paper. Dad didn’t say anything today.”
Millar has remained active in the community since leaving the General Assembly, serving on the board of the Spruill Center for the Arts and participating in leadership as a member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church. He was recently appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to the Board of the Technical College System of Georgia. After 40 years in the insurance industry, he is an independent marketing consultant representing Purchasing Power, an Atlanta-based company,
“If you surround yourself with good people, amazing things happen,” he said. “You all have made a difference.”
