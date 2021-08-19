DUNWOODY, Ga. — Army veteran Ron Clyne has dedicated more than 31 years to teaching. Even after he suffered an accident six years ago that left him a quadriplegic, Clyne’s grandchildren still believe he can do anything.
When he’s not building birdhouses or repairing lawnmowers for his friends and neighbors, Ron is usually riding his wheelchair down Dellrose Road picking up trash off the road to keep his street looking nice. He said he learned early on after his accident he needed to stay active to keep from getting depressed.
“I just decided this is my lot in life,” Clyne said. “I was going to have to deal with it, so I try to make the best of it by helping people. I’m willing to teach anybody anything.”
In 2015, Clyne passed out on his way to the kitchen and fell on his face, breaking his neck and both eye sockets and knocking out four front teeth. Previously, in 1993, he had also been in a car wreck that left him in the hospital for two months, limiting his ability to continue with activities such as being a Scoutmaster.
But even after the car wreck, Clyne dealt with the aftermath with positivity. He volunteered to be on the emergency response team at his church. His wife, Violet Clyne, said she believes the wreck helped prepare him for what was to come.
“So when he fell and broke his neck, he was positive and so was I — positive that he was going to get over it, positive that he was going to walk,” Violet said. “And slowly, as we went through this journey between the Shepherd’s Center and the Charlie Norwood Veterans [Affairs Medical] Center, he became comfortable because he was around other people, and he’s always said he’s not the one who is worse off.”
The couple will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary in December. Two weeks after they met at Sunday School in Enterprise, Alabama, Ron asked Violet to marry him. They wed three months later and have been inseparable since. Ron said it was love at first sight.
“I’ve stayed with her all these years, and she’s stayed with me during all this hardship,” Ron said.
“It’s what you do,” Violet responded later.
In the Army, Ron was among the last troops sent to Korea before the U.S. began deploying to Vietnam. He worked as a helicopter mechanic and company clerk.
Ron also worked in an air ambulance unit near the demilitarized zone, where his job was to protect the border if the North Korean army crossed into South Korea. He spent three years in the Army, reaching the rank of sergeant, and returned to school afterward for a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees in education.
He taught high school biology and health science for more than 11 years. Ron spent the remainder of his career as a school administrator in DeKalb County. He continues to teach Sunday School at Chamblee First United Methodist Church.
Ron often finds himself in trouble with his neighbors these days who say he is both “unstoppable” and “reckless,” as being in a wheelchair has not kept him inside. But Ron knows he can call any of them if he tips over and falls while working in his yard. What he needs, he said, is an all-terrain wheelchair, but those can cost up to $20,000.
The Brocks, who live across the street, are longtime friends. John Brock and Ron’s favorite pastime used to be going to yard sales. After Ron’s accident, John continued to visit him at his house. Then, one day, John lost his eyesight to an aneurism of the optic nerve. Now, it’s Ron who visits John at his house.
“If somebody’s had a traumatic episode in their life, I don’t mind listening,” Ron said. “You don’t have to say much. All you have to do is be willing to listen, and they thank you for it because they feel like you’ve really helped them. I know that’s what I would want somebody to do — just listen.”
Ron said he would like to be remembered as a man who was never negative and was always willing to work to help somebody. Violet attributes his motivation to his personality, faith and kindness toward others.
“He’s been one of the most positive people I’ve ever met, and that made the 55 years of marriage go so fast,” Violet said. “Our grandchildren, including our step-grandchildren, love him. He’s Papa to them, and they think he can do anything.”
