Federal funds to underwrite Dunwoody's summer youth program

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council cruised through a lite agenda May 9 unanimously approving a grant for a summer program for school-aged children and changing the language in the city’s public art ordinance.

The grant, totaling $200,000 and originating from American Rescue Plan money the city received, will be used to subsidize school programs during the summer directed by Corners Outreach.

The money will be directed to a K-5 program at the Dunwoody Corners Academy and a program for middle and high school students at Peachtree Middle School. Students will have access to reading, tutoring and camp activities.

The city solicited a grant award request, but Corners Outreach was the only applicant. This will be the first time the city has used ARP funding for a community-based program.

“Corners Outreach’s original proposal was for $196,000 which was for the funding of staff, equipment and vehicles over the summer for a five-day-a-week, eight-week program of up to 250 students hosted at the Dunwoody Corners Academy Center and Peachtree Middle School collectively,” a memo from Assistant City Manager J. Jay Vinicki said.

Some modifications have been made to the original proposal.

The original application called for $196,000 for 250 students, or $784 per student. The current program enrollment is 175 students. Instead of granting funds for teachers and purchasing equipment, the city would provide funds for 175 students totaling $137,200 up front.

Every student over 175 the organization is able to enroll, it will receive an additional $784. If Corners Outreach cannot enroll 175 students, it will return $784 for each student under that threshold.

Grant eligibility is based on an income calculation yet to be determined.

“Eligibility will be any Dunwoody resident enrolled in school and neighboring cities’ children whose family are a certain percentage of poverty in terms of family income,” Vinicki said in the memo.

The contract and final details are still being drafted. The summer programs are scheduled to start May 31.

In another matter, the council discussed revising language for the public art ordinance allowing for greater latitude.

Under the current ordinance, public art has to meet a series of theme requirements and an easement is required between the city and a private property owner.

“Each of these requirements have produced unintended consequences in the implementation of the City’s Public Art Plan, and staff requests removing these two requirements from the ordinance,” Director of Economic Development Michael Starling said in a memo dated April 28.

Starling said the themes were supposed to provide artists with inspiration to create art that is reflective of the spirit of Dunwoody, but it has led to art that tends toward the promotional. This has led to artists being constrained from proposing art that is diverse, original and engages the community.

Starling also criticized the easement requirement for reducing the number of public art projects in Dunwoody.

Councilman Rob Price said the ordinance was seen as too restrictive when it came before the Dunwoody Planning Commission.

“It is smart and a logical first step to make some amendments here,” Councilman Tom Lambert said. “You don’t want to choke the creativity out of the artist.”