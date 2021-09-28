Family-run deli to celebrate 35th anniversary

DUNWOODY — Charlie and Anita Augello, owners of E. 48th Street Market, are holding an open house this weekend to celebrate and share stories with those in the community who remember the start of their business 35 years ago.
Today, the family-run deli touts itself as the premier location in the Atlanta area for Italian specialty food. It serves a wide variety of items including family recipe sauces, baked breads, aged cheeses, spices, freshly brewed coffee, wine and more.
The open house is slated for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, and Friday, Oct. 1. The full menu will be available until 7 p.m. each evening. Manager Andrea Augello said light dishes like hors d’oeuvres will be served.
“We are thrilled to have gotten this far and are excited to share this celebration with the people who have made it possible — our customers!” states E. 48th Street Market on Facebook.
Its regular business hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. E. 48th Street Market is located at 2462 Jett Ferry Rd.
For more information, visit E. 48 Street Market on Facebook or e48thstreetmarket.com.
