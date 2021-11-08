You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Extension service schedules November gardening classes

  • 0

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Cooperative Extension will host five free virtual gardening classes this month.

A “Lunch & Learn: Fall Planting & Transplanting" class will be at noon, Nov. 4. The next class, “November Hot Topics In & Outside the Garden," will be at noon on Nov. 9. “Planting Bulbs for Spring Blooms” class will be at 6 p.m., Nov. 15. The “Lunch & Learn: Troubleshooting Your Fall Garden for Pests & Diseases” class will be at noon on Nov. 18, and the series closes with “Forcing Holiday Bulbs” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.

All classes are virtual via Zoom.

Registration is required and can be found online.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.