Extension service schedules November gardening classes

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Cooperative Extension will host five free virtual gardening classes this month.
A “Lunch & Learn: Fall Planting & Transplanting" class will be at noon, Nov. 4. The next class, “November Hot Topics In & Outside the Garden," will be at noon on Nov. 9. “Planting Bulbs for Spring Blooms” class will be at 6 p.m., Nov. 15. The “Lunch & Learn: Troubleshooting Your Fall Garden for Pests & Diseases” class will be at noon on Nov. 18, and the series closes with “Forcing Holiday Bulbs” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.
All classes are virtual via Zoom.
Registration is required and can be found online.
