Dunwoody's Two Bridges Park opens with a splash

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials held a ceremony May 6 to mark the opening of Two Bridges Park off Perimeter Center East, bringing park and trail access to thousands of underserved families in the Perimeter area.
Two Bridges Park, originally planned to be built three years ago but put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is the first public park built in Perimeter Center and the first in Dunwoody to have a splash pad, officials said.
“This is huge,” Parks Director Brent Walker said. “This is our highest-density population area in Dunwoody, there are so many families in this community that have been underserved as far as parks go … They can walk to their neighborhood park now.”
Walker said the 5-acre park is a culmination of years of planning, patience and hard work.
“When we first took over the property from DeKalb County when the city incorporated, there was about an acre and a-half of parkland here,” he said. “Over the years, we were able to acquire another 3 and a-half acres, so we have a 5-acre park here in the middle of the perimeter center area, which is huge.”
Construction was paid for with $3 million in American Rescue Plan funding, after approval from the Dunwoody City Council last year.
In addition to the city’s first-ever splash pad, Two Bridges Park is equipped with an 8,000-square-foot ADA-compliant playground, picnic pavilions, exercise stations and walking trails along the North Fork of Nancy Creek.
“We are so excited to be here to open our newest park, Two Bridges Park, which is going to serve all these children and all the children of our community and their children,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said during the park opening.
Two Bridges Park is at 50 Perimeter Center East and has on-site parking. For more information visit www.dunwoodyga.gov and click on Two Bridges Park in the Parks & Recreation tab.