Dunwoody's Stage Door Theatre to reopen with Shakespeare classic

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Stage Door Theatre’s first show of the new season puts a spin on the classic “Romeo and Juliet.”
Directed by new artistic director Willie E Jones III, the show features bold musical influences and takes place in a 1990s setting. Technical director Lila Chapman, adding dynamic Basquiat influences, the classic is an exciting new journey for Shakespeare veterans and newcomers alike.
“At its core, ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a story about how the biggest voices on the biggest platforms can cause the most harm,” Jones said. “How the people caught in the middle of two opposing sides of an issue are often the victims. We, as people caught in the middle of so many things from politics to a global pandemic, want the same things at the end of the day: peace, love, and something beautiful around us.”
With Stage Door Theatre’s reopening comes a revitalization of their mission statement and an expansion in how to engage with the Dunwoody community.
“A big part of what makes Stage Door special in our new mission is what we can bring to the concept of ‘Exploring the bonds between the Classical and Modern cannons,”’ Jones said. “Theatre is an ever - expanding wealth of stories, and while we want to be an incubator for new and powerful works, I think it’s also important to provide a haven for past and present great works to guide future and emerging artists.”
Tickets are currently on sale for “Romeo and Juliet,” with performances running Oct. 1– 24.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for students. This show may not be appropriate for children.
Stage Door Theatre has adopted enhanced policies on masks and attendance. The full policy can be found on the website, but they have joined the Atlanta theatre trend of mandatory vaccinations or negative tests, mask mandates, and enhanced cleaning procedures. For full COVID policy, show dates, and to buy tickets, visit stagedoortheatrega.org.
