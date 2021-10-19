Dunwoody's Stage Door Theatre plans murder mystery gala, children’s production

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Stage Door Theatre is hosting its annual fundraiser with an original production, “Murder Mystery Dinner Show!” The show, scheduled for 6 p.m., Nov. 5, was written by a member of the theatre’s own playwriting ensemble: Jeffery D. Cook.
It features a grand array of some of the greatest detectives in literature, including Sherlock Holmes, Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot.
The premiere of “Murder Mystery Dinner Show!” will also include a specially catered menu, a cocktail bar and a silent auction. The special show will be at Dunwoody North Annex, 4470 N. Shallowford Road.
Seats are $100. Contact the box office for inquiries on reserving an entire table.
The theater company has also announced its Junior Company’s upcoming production of “The Addams Family,” a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m., Nov. 6, and at 2:30 p.m., Nov. 7 at the North DeKalb Cultural Arts Center,
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.
Stage Door’s Junior Company is part of the inaugural year of the Stage Door Performing Arts Academy, which provides year-round performing arts education to children and young adults ages 3 through 18.
In response to the Delta variant and continued complications of COVID-19, Stage Door Theatre has adopted enhanced policies on masks and attendance. The full policy can be found on the website, but they have joined the Atlanta theatre trend of mandatory vaccinations or negative tests, mask mandates, and enhanced cleaning procedures. For full COVID policy, show dates, and to buy tickets, visit stagedoortheatrega.org or call 770-396-1726.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.