DUNWOODY, Ga. — Event organizers made lemonade out of Lemonade Days.

Hampered by pop-up thundershowers that forced the cancellation of Thursday’s events and challenged by a surge in COVID-19 cases, organizers were encouraged by steady attendance, community and business support and the relocation of the event to a more appealing location near the front entrance to Brook Run Park.

“Despite a lot of factors, we can say that this year’s event was a huge success,” Hope Follmer, Lemonade Days director, said. “We got so many encouraging and amazing comments about the return of one of Dunwoody’s most loved traditions.”

The festival, normally held the third week in April, was moved to Aug. 18-21 when it became apparent that the original date would not work, considering all the factors surrounding the world pandemic. The move to August was a temporary one, but the change in location will remain permanent.

The move closer to the North Peachtree entrance to the park generated a lot of positive feedback, according to Dunwoody Preservation Trust President M.J. Thomas. The Trust has sponsored the event for the past two decades.

“The guests were so pleased with the new area,” Thomas said. “It just flowed a lot better, and the shade was wonderful. We are so happy that we will be holding it at that location in the park for years to come.”

While attendance was down from the previous estimates of 30,000 visitors, organizers say they were pleased with the turnout, which featured 14 sponsor booths, the same number of vendor booths, live music, food and the return of the Dunwoody Idol competition.

The 2021 Idol winner was Brianna Young. Celia Middleton was named the runner-up. Morgan Sturtz was voted the crowd favorite. Organizers estimated that more than 400 people were at the Saturday night competition.

Thomas said she enjoyed talking to this year’s attendees about their past Lemonade Days experiences.

“I was talking to a man who was there with his young child, and he told me that he had come to Lemonade Days as a kid, and now this was his first year with his own child,” Thomas said. “So, we are now on our second generation of attendees, and that’s just amazing.”

Thomas lauded the efforts of the more than 100 volunteers who assisted during the festival and recognized the sponsors who have supported Lemonade Days over the years.

“We couldn’t have done any of this without our team,” she said.