DUNWOODY, Ga. — Andrew Lyons, a recent graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Duluth, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of Boy Scout Troop #434, All Saints Church, Dunwoody.
Lyons has been active in the troop since 2015. Prior to that, he was in Cub Scout Pack #400 and Boy Scout Troop #380, Orland Hills, Illinois.
He has served as Senior Patrol Leader of the troop multiple times as well as Assistant Patrol Leader, Troop Guide, Scribe and Patrol Leader. He earned 45 merit badges throughout his scouting career and is a member of Order of the Arrow. He also completed National Youth Leadership Training program and recently earned the Pillar of Faith Award by completing all four Catholic Religious Emblems (two in Cub Scouts and two in Boy Scouts). It is the highest Scouting award in the Catholic Church.
Lyons will attend the University of Florida in the fall to study economics. He’s been an altar server at All Saints Church for six years and a member of the Life Teen program. He played baseball and basketball while at Notre Dame and participated in band, Model UN, International Thespian Society, Habitat for Humanity, Literary Team, Student Council and school mascot.
His Eagle project consisted of constructing a hexagonal reading bench around a large tree on his school’s playground.
Lyons has traveled to BSA High Adventure bases at Philmont Scout Ranch, Florida Sea Base and National Jamboree Summit Bechtel. He said his favorite scouting memories are of canoeing through Okefenokee Swamp and traveling to National Jamboree and meeting Scouts from all over the United States.
He is the son of David and Julie Lyons, Sandy Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.