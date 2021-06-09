DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Brooke Farm Dunwoody Close Women’s Club chose to support the local Family Promise branch at its April meeting. Members were to bring an item or items from the website wishlist or cash donations to the meeting to be delivered to Family Promise.
Family Promise is a national initiative to alleviate the homelessness of dedicated parents with children who suddenly find themselves homeless. Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb includes 15 Christian, Jewish and Muslim host congregations, nine support congregations and more than 800 volunteers who provide temporary assistance, hospitality and case management for families with children experiencing homelessness.
