Dunwoody Woman’s Club plans sunflower project

DUNWOODY, Ga. —What could be more representative of the growth and renewal that happens each spring and summer than a patch of happy yellow sunflowers standing tall over gardens, homes and businesses?
This summer, the Dunwoody Woman’s Club will spread hundreds of sunflowers throughout Dunwoody’s parks, neighborhoods and business developments to spread cheer and provide natural animal habitats, as part of the group’s inaugural “Sunwoody” planting program.
Dunwoody Woman’s Club Member Rosemary Watts, who helped organize the program, said the sunflowers will be planted at 21 sites throughout the city, including multiple neighborhoods, Dunwoody Village, Ashford Lane, Dunwoody Methodist Church and along Mount Vernon Road.
Additionally, 120 sunflowers will be planted at local parks by the Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department.
Woman’s Club members began sprouting the plants in March with help from the Dunwoody Community Garden, Watts said. Since then, hundreds of native sunflower plants have been distributed in the community.
“They’re beautiful varieties, one’s yellow and one’s a little bit orange,” she said. “Hopefully by the end of June or July, they will have bloomed.”
This project was initiated by the Woman’s Club’s desire to bring beauty and visitors to the city, while also creating vital habitats and food sources for bees, butterflies, birds and other animals, she said.
Along with the sunflower plants themselves, the Woman’s Club also distributed a planting and care guide to participants, to help residents and business owners keep the sunflowers growing throughout the summer.
“Because just to get it started is not the easiest for someone that doesn't know how to do it,” she said. “So, people can continue to cut them, and they'll continue to bloom throughout most of the summer.”
If the project is well received, Watts and other members of the Dunwoody Woman’s Club think the program will likely be expanded in the future, to possibly include educational efforts like a partnership with local elementary schools, or even a sunflower art festival.
“There are so many things that we can do around a festival with art and seeds and just nature education,” she said. “That kind of thing would be great.”
If you’re interested in participating in the “Sunwoody” planting program, Watts said there still may be time for you to get one of their already-sprouted plants. But even if you aren’t able to get one, she said sunflowers are fairly easy to sprout and plant on your own.
To learn more about this program from the Dunwoody Woman’s Club, how to participate and a guide for sunflower planting best practices, visit www.dunwoodywomansclub.com/flowers.