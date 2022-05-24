Dunwoody will hire clinician to respond to mental health calls

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police will have new backup, following the approval of a co-responder contract to take effect this summer.

The contract approved paying $89,992 to View Point Health for a full-time licensed clinician who will be on-call to provide assistance as part of a Police-Mental Health Collaboration (PMHC) co-responder program.

The contract will be paid using American Rescue Plan (ARP) II Act funds for up to three years.

The clinician will be responsible for behavioral health evaluations and crisis intervention along with signing a certificate authorizing transport to an emergency receiving facility.

“A lot of the work will revolve around case management and follow-up,” Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan said. “The whole idea is to help people get the services they need so they don’t become involved in the 911 call process again.”

Grogan mentioned two incidents where a co-responder program would have assisted.

One was an expectant mother of twins who overdosed at a drug treatment facility in January. She was administered three doses of Narcan and transported to a hospital. She overdosed this month and passed away in a restaurant bathroom. Police used two doses of Narcan and an AED.

Another person has attempted suicide twice in the past three weeks.

The clinician will be on-site at City Hall after Dunwoody Police and View Point Health agree to a schedule. Emergency on-call assistance is available on weekends and holidays at no additional cost.

“The PMHC would establish a full scope of behavioral health services to individuals considered to have behavioral or emotional challenges or drug dependency issues in order to eliminate or limit the need for police officers to respond to those in a mental health crisis,” the contract said. It also establishes a mobile crisis response team and provides a case management team as needed.

In a May 23 memo, Grogan said that officers routinely respond to suicide attempts, drug overdoses, homelessness or mental health crises.

“Because of the prevalence of these calls, the department has emphasized training that equips officers to handle these types of calls better,” Grogan said in the memo. “Almost 50 percent of officers have attended the 40-hour Crisis Intervention Training, and close to 100 percent of officers have taken the 8-hour Mental First Aid class.”

Yet more is needed, Grogan said.

The contract builds on two measures passed by the Georgia General Assembly and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this year. The legislation is meant to prevent jails from becoming hospitals of last resort.

HB 1013, called the Mental Health Parity Act, brought sweeping changes to the treatment of mental health and substance abuse, including permitting police to seek involuntary commitment for mental health or substance abuse calls.

SB 403, the Georgia Behavioral Health and Peace Officer Co-Responder Act, requires community services boards to establish a co-responder program to offer assistance or consultation to police responding to behavioral health assistance calls.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch said she is thrilled about the co-responder program.

“We want to be as supportive as we can of the work our officers do in the field as well as our residents who are struggling,” Deutsch said. “This is probably the most important thing we’ve done all year.”