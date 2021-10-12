Dunwoody Wildcat Theatre announces 2021-22 season

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody High School’s Dunwoody Wildcat Theatre is returning to live theatre this season with two mainstage productions, William Shakespeare’s comedy, “Twelfth Night” and the Broadway musical, “Mamma Mia!”
“Twelfth Night” tells the comic tale of siblings shipwrecked and separated. The young woman must disguise herself as a man and ultimately becomes entangled in the courtship of two local aristocrats. “Twelfth Night” upends conventions of romance and gender roles.
“Mamma Mia!” is a trip down the aisle with a mother, a daughter and three possible dads. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island they last visited 20 years ago. Adding the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this tale of love, laughter, and friendship with laughs and explosive dance numbers.
“Twelfth Night” will run Nov. 11-13, at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
“Mamma Mia!” will run March 17–19, 2022 at 7 p.m., with a matinee at 2 p.m., March 20.
With limited seating capacity of 200, advanced ticket purchases are strongly encouraged. Tickets are on sale now at showtix4u.com/event- details/57034.
For more information, visit dunwoodywildcattheatre.com.
