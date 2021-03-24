DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody is weighing plans to determine when it may be feasible to open public venues around the city.
City Manager Eric Linton told the City Council at its March 22 meeting that officials will be re-assessing conditions to see if it is wise to sanction gatherings around the city. Several Dunwoody traditions, including Lemonade Days, the Dunwoody Arts Festival, the Fourth of July parade and others were cancelled last year because of COVID-19.
Councilman John Heneghan asked Linton about the matter during the council comment portion of the meeting, specifically inquiring about Brook Run Park’s amphitheater, which was completed shortly before the city shut down all public gatherings.
“As much as we would love to open everything tomorrow, we need to do some evaluation first,” Linton said.
“That will happen March 31, correct?” Mayor Lynn Deutsch asked.
Linton replied in the affirmative.
In other action, the council approved spending $82,000 to repair a sewer line in an area around 1751 Ball Mill Court.
The council also heard from DeKalb County District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry, who discussed priorities for the commission, including $1 billion in needed capital improvements throughout the district.
The city manager presented his bi-monthly report to the council. Highlights included:
- Police officers conducted a distracted driving detail at Chamblee Dunwoody Road, N. Shallowford Road and Peeler Road on March 12. A total of 29 citations were issued.
- Work will begin for the startup of the creek at Brook Run Park playground this month. The department expects it to open for the Memorial Day summer season, along with the Georgetown Park fountain.
- The Community Development Department completed 206 inspections over the last two weeks and issued 78 new permits
- The Public Arts Commission approved designs for the erection of a mural at the entrance outside the Spruill Center for the Arts, the commission’s first such action since it was formed.
- The Dunwoody Digest will be published online in mid-April.
- Reinforcement work at the historic Donaldson-Bannister House is slated for completion April 2.
- Code enforcement staff removed 34 illegal signs within city limits.
The council retired to executive session to discuss real estate matters after an hour-long meeting. It took no action when it reconvened.
