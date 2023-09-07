Dunwoody voters to decide fate of $60 million bond

DUNWOODY, Ga. — This November, Dunwoody residents will have a chance to cast their vote on a bond referendum that would finance new parks, greenspaces and trails throughout the city.
If voters approve in the Nov. 7 general election, city leaders will borrow $60 million in general obligation bond funding to complete four parks and three trail projects over the next two decades.
“For more than two years, we have solicited community feedback, analyzed, debated, heard directly from residents, and evaluated the prioritized capital needs of the City,” Councilman Tom Lambert said. “We have done our due diligence and constructed a sound, well-thought-out plan that includes parks and trails.”
Before officially approving the bond resolution at a May 22 meeting, city leaders said the nine bond projects were culled from a wish list of more than 100 proposals gathered from years of discussion, community feedback and debate.
The $60 million bond would include funding for Roberts Drive Park, Homecoming Park on Vermack Drive, construction of new softball fields, and upgrades to Waterford Park and Brook Run Park. It will also fund the construction of multi-use trails from Chamblee Dunwoody Road through Dunwoody Village to Roberts Drive Park, continuing the Winters Chapel multi-use trail, and trails on North Peachtree Road and Mount Vernon Road.
Officials said if the bond referendum is approved, funding for these projects will be available starting in March or April of 2024. The $60 million bond debt would be gradually paid off over 20 years, thanks to a 1.049 mill increase to the city bond tax rate.
The 1.049 mill increase would become part of the city’s bond debt millage rate, which is separate from Dunwoody’s current property tax. Residents with a typical home worth about $500,000 should expect to see a 2.3 percent increase in their total yearly tax bill, or about $157, due to the bond.
Dunwoody leaders have not released any information yet on advance voting, polling locations, or voter registration for the 2023 election, beyond that polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7.
Officials said Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in this election. For more information on registering to vote and checking your voter status with DeKalb County, visit https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/voter-registration-0.