The Dunwoody High School Varsity Volleyball team celebrates after winning first place at the 2023 Spikefest held Aug. 12. Front row from left, Manager Jonah Willard, Haley Baron, Caroline Samuelson, Alexis Stidsen, Sophia Lima and Carlota Kile. Back row from left, Manager Megan Liu, Brea Tiller, Natlaie Duke, Ella Johnson, McKenna Willard, Kate Keskonis, Nelly Lilic, Judy Goodchild, Riley Casey, Emily Edwards, Gabriela Sarmiento and Coach Julie Davis.