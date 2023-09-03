DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dunwoody High School varsity volleyball team came in 1st place after beating out all challengers during the 2023 Spikefest tournament held in Tucker Aug. 12.
During the weekend tournament, the Lady Wildcats defeated teams from Miller Grove, Tucker, Decatur and Lakeside, and only dropped one set during the contests.
Senior Captains Judy Goodchild and Caroline Samuelson led the team.
“It was a great team effort all day and an awesome start to the season,” Whitney Samuelson said in an email to the Crier.
The Dunwoody High School volleyball team will have its first home game of the 2023-24 season Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. They will face Alpharetta and Milton.