Dunwoody Village hosts menorah lighting

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Local officials joined with members of the Jewish community at Dunwoody Village Nov. 30 to light a large menorah on the third night of Hanukkah.
The gathering was organized by Chabad of Georgia and included traditional foods such as fried potato latkes and jelly-filled doughnuts called sufganiyah.
A ladder engine from DeKalb County Fire Rescue Station 21 assisted in the “Great Gelt Drop” of chocolate coins won after spinning a dreidel.
Hanukkah is an eight-night festival of lights commemorating the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem following the Maccabean Revolt in 167 BCE.
Rep. Michael Wilensky (D-Dunwoody) and Mayor Lynn Deutsch assisted with the menorah lighting.
“We bring light into the world when we are kind to others and when we do mitzvot (by) helping those who are less fortunate,” Deutsch said. “What I want you to do is take those feelings of brightness and kindness and carry them with you for the whole year, not just Hanukkah.”
