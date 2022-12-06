Dunwoody Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park to be revitalized

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Planning efforts are underway to revitalize Dunwoody Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park.
During a 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony earlier this year, a concept plan to upgrade the memorial was unveiled by the City of Dunwoody’s Department of Parks and Recreation.
The city has committed to the legacy and to working with DeKalb County to continue honoring men and women in uniform through their annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day events, held at the memorial for all DeKalb County veterans.
However, city officials would like to re-imagine the memorial for a more engaging, modern and approachable experience for veterans, their families and the public as a space to reflect on the sacrifices our veterans have made.
To kick off the renovation efforts, DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick allocated $100,000 from his district discretionary funds, recognizing the importance of keeping the memorial as an attraction and sacred space for veterans in DeKalb County and across Metro Atlanta.
According to the proposed rendering, the roof and glass of the existing building would be removed. The existing brick columns would remain but will be clad in granite with an overhead steel ring encircling the columns with extended arms representing a salute.
The monuments representing the six branches of the U.S. Military would also remain and the engraved ceremonial bricks would be relocated to the walkway approaching the memorial. Spotlights will illuminate the memorial at night to enhance its sense of place and importance.