Dunwoody veteran talks shop on bluebird houses

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Over the past six years, Dunwoody resident Ron Clyne has been on a mission to make the city Georgia’s bluebird capital.
There’s been no word on whether that’s officially possible or what it would require, but Clyne has singlehandedly made hundreds of bluebirds birdhouses that have been distributed in the community.
A former Korean War Army aviation mechanic and retired administrator at Dunwoody High School, Clyne only got into woodworking when he began looking for a hobby after retirement.
“I remembered when I was a kid, I made my first coffee table and made it like a checkerboard with different colors, so that led me to l woodworking,” he said.
But even before getting into woodworking, he was fascinated with tools and amassed a large collection of hammers, pliers and other implements. Many were antiques inherited from his father, like a set of clamps that were once used to haul heavy ice blocks in Minnesota.
“Then I started picking up fence pieces, old board and fences that people were throwing away … and my yard man started picking up pieces from Home Depot they were throwing in the dumpster,” he said.
With those pieces of reclaimed fence wood, Clyne began making his first birdhouses, starting with the traditional bluebird house, which has a long rectangular body and a single sharply peaked roof. But over the years, his designs have been upgraded to a newer style that’s easier to produce with economical cuts and nearly zero waste.
The new birdhouse design opens on its side, he said, so people can peek in and check on how the birds, eggs and eventually how the hatched chicks are doing.
Clyne said he always felt a connection to the colorful bluebirds and loves seeing them around his neighborhood.
“I like the color and put them out in the neighborhood, you'll see bluebirds all over the place,” he said. “But I'd like to make Dunwoody a bluebird capital of the state.”
Originally, he also made birdhouses for several other species and was very interested in hawks that nest in Georgia. That changed once he learned how they hunt bluebirds and other small birds.
“But I haven't seen them get any of my bluebirds,” he said. “I wish they’d get the squirrels.”
Clyne, who is a quadriplegic due to a fall that broke his C5 vertebrae and left him nearly paralyzed from the chest down, said the puzzle-solving aspect of woodworking keeps his body and mind active in a way that nothing else does, which is a particular problem for people who are wheelchair-bound.
“I had to find something to do,” he said. “This keeps my mind working because I work things out, I solve problems, I have one thing go wrong and I figure out a solution for it.”
Even with limited hand mobility, he’s developed a garage workspace and method that works well and produces results.
“My hands, they don't work really well, but I’ve figured out how to use them,” he said. “I was laughing yesterday because most woodworkers, have two or three fingers missing and I said, ‘I’ve avoided that because my fingers won’t stretch all the way out.’”
In total, Clyne has likely made more than 120 bluebird houses that have either been gifted to local groups like his church and the City of Dunwoody for their parks, but he’s also sold many to people who hear about his work through the grapevine.
“It’s all word of mouth,” he said. “I’ve had people from Alpharetta calling me up saying that they heard I made bluebird houses, and they buy one.”
If you are interested in buying one of Clyne’s birdhouses or requesting one for your organization, contact him directly at ronclyne@gmail.com.