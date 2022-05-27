Dunwoody uses federal funding for summer tutoring program

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody is using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to offer a free summer camp program for students in grades K-12.

The City Council approved a grant of up to $200,000 from the federal funds to Corners Outreach to run the program. The funding will pay for staff, equipment and transportation to the camp for up to 250 Dunwoody students. The goal of the program is to prevent learning loss, especially in children disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

The camp, set to begin, May 31 will include daily tutoring in math, reading and social and emotional learning. Students are also given breakfast and lunch and can participate in outdoor activities.

“Corners Outreach is honored to partner with the City of Dunwoody this summer to help our families succeed,” Corners Academy Vice President Scott Mawdesley said. “Our academy summer camp will be full of learning and fun for children who need to catch up or keep up with their academics over the summer.”

Corners Academy is offering an eight-week program for grades K-5 at its location on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. For grades 6-12, it offers a five-week program at Peachtree Middle School.

To register K-5 students, contact Pilar Valdez at pilar.valdez@cornersoutreach.org or 404-391-3610. To register 6-12 students, contact Travis Sanders at travis.sanders@cornersoutreach.org or 404-565-7120.