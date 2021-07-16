Dunwoody, Ga - A Service of Celebration and Remembrance for Command Sgt. Maj. Simon Jones will be held in the sanctuary at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, 30338 on Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m.
Affectionately called “Cookie Monster” by hundreds of preschoolers during his 27-year career as facilities manager at the church, Simon was loved by young and old alike. Simon’s stellar 30-years in service to our country and his dedication to Dunwoody UMC’s members and the greater Dunwoody community marked a life well-lived. Simon passed away on June 13 and is buried at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.