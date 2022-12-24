Dunwoody UMC, Tebow Foundation to present special needs prom night

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody United Methodist and the Tim Tebow Foundation will host the Night of Shine Feb. 10, celebrating local individuals with special needs with an in-person prom night experience.
Church officials announced this week that the event will be held at the church as part of worldwide movement to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and rally the community around people with special needs.
“We are blessed to be able to host this community event,” Dunwoody UMC Senior Pastor Phil Schroeder said. “If you want to see and experience joy, come be a part of the Night to Shine.”
Every guest at the Night of Shine will receive a red-carpet welcome, with a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Inside, they’ll be treated at hair and makeup stations, shoe shine areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor, all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
The Night to Shine launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. In February 2020, 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 110,000 honored guests with special needs.
Over the last two years the Night to Shine has endured through the COVID-19 pandemic with virtual experiences and socially distanced drive-thru events. But now, group founders say they are back and stronger than ever.
“I’m so excited Night to Shine 2023 will be back in-person,” Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation said. “All around the world, individuals with special needs are going to be celebrated like they should be.”
For more information about Dunwoody UMC’s Night to Shine event visit dunwoodyumc.org/night-to-shine.