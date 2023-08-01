Dunwoody tree program returns for second year

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody and Trees Atlanta will plant shade trees across Dunwoody this fall, as part of the second annual Front Yard Tree Planting Program, officials recently announced.
Property owners interested in participating in the 2023 Front Yard Tree Planting Program can visit www.dunwoodyga.gov/frontyardtree to fill out an online application and learn more. Trees are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said.
“Last year was our first year, and we had complete support for the program from City Council. We also had immediate buy-in from residents, who rushed to fill out online applications,” Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod said. “This program furthers our goal of protecting and building up Dunwoody’s tree canopy.”
In early July, the Dunwoody City Council approved spending $22,000 on 2023 tree planting. Volunteers planted 54 trees during the 2022 program, officials said.
The Atlanta-area nonprofit, Trees Atlanta, will manage the program starting in October. They will manage tree requests, home coordinates, placement and installation.
“We were excited to see how Dunwoody residents embraced this program from the start, demonstrating their desire to beautify their yards while creating cleaner air and water, shading their homes and sidewalks, and providing habitat for wildlife,” Trees Atlanta Business Development Director Mike Vinciquerra said. “We look forward to planting even more trees in Dunwoody this fall and winter.”