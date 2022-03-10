Dunwoody to offer electronics recycling for residents

DUNWOODY, Ga.— Dunwoody residents can register now for the city’s electronics recycling event Sunday, March 27, at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mt. Vernon Road, from 1 to 4 p.m. This free event is for Dunwoody residents only. They can find a link to register at www.dunwoodyga.gov/electronics.
“Recycling is a priority for our City Council, and events like these allow us to meet the needs of our community,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “This is a great and convenient way to support the environment.”
Items accepted for recycling include monitors, desktops, laptops, smart phones, tablets, keyboards, mice, servers, networking gear, circuit boards, RAM & CPU, wires & cables, hard drives & memory cards, digital cameras, GPS units, speakers, copiers, ink & toner, scanners, projectors, game consoles, phone systems, lab & medical equipment, point of sale systems, microwaves, DVD players and barcode scanners.
Items that will not be accepted include cracked LCD TVs and monitors, broken/bare CRT TVs and monitors, light bulbs, radioactive material, hazardous waste, any liquid and paint. There will be no paper shredding at this event.
The company providing the recycling, eWaste ePlanet, provides 100% data security with zero waste to landfills. Dunwoody’s Sustainability Committee and St. Luke’s Green Team helped organize and will assist with the event.