Brief: Dunwoody to host town halls on capital investments

DUNWOODY, Ga. – The City of Dunwoody announced May 10 it will put on a series of town halls aimed at engaging residents about city finances and potential capital investments. The first event is scheduled for May 17, with others planned for May 24 and 25.
According to a press release, the town halls will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
• May 17 at Kingsley Racquet and Swim Club, 2325 North Peachtree Way
• May 24 at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road
• May 25 at the N. Shallowford Annex, 4470 N. Shallowford Road
The announcement comes after Dunwoody City Council formed a Capital Prioritization Committee at an April 25 meeting. Officials said the group would initiate community discussions on the capital needs of the city, one-time expenses like roadway improvements or equipment purchases.
At a planning retreat held in Dahlonega this March, Assistant City Manager Jay Vinicki told officials that although Dunwoody is currently financially healthy, “the revenue structure designed at incorporation does not match in any form the current demands of citizens in the city.”
– Carl Appen