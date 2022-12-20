Dunwoody to host seventh MLK Day of Service

DUNWOODY, Ga. —Dunwoody Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Dunwoody-Atlanta Jack and Jill for America Chapter for volunteer service projects in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The city will observe it’s seventh annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 16. The department began the “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive on Dec. 1, which will continue until the MLK Day event. The city pledged to collect 55,000 pounds of food for the Community Assistance Center and Malachi’s Storehouse, a food pantry in Dunwoody.
Residents can volunteer for various projects, including tree and daffodil planting at Brook Run Park, blood donations through the BloodMobile at Brook Run Park, tree planting at Dunwoody Nature Center and painting and organizing at the Spruill Center for the Arts.
“We’re proud of our partnership with Jack and Jill, and we’re grateful for the volunteers who turn out every year in the spirit of giving back, inspired by Dr. King,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “From helping the hungry to supporting our environment, the projects tied to this day of service really make a difference.”
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a national community service organization formed by African American mothers in the 1930s focused on community service and leadership.
Residents interested in volunteering can register on the Dunwoody website.