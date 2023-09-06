DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody’s Economic Development Department is preparing to host the third annual Latino Hispanic Cultural Heritage Celebration this September.
The celebration will be held Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. at The Lawn at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody, with food, art, music and dance showcases.
“Now in its third year, we’re excited to see this program grow and evolve,” Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts said. “We’re moving to the Lawn at Ashford Lane, which is a beautiful venue that’s open and accessible to all.”
The event will feature performers from Corners Outreach Music Academy, Alma Mexicana, Peruvian Cultural Association, North Georgia School of Ballet, La Candela Flamenco, dancer William Martinez, and singer Veronica Gleasson.
“Favorite performers from years past are returning, and we’re adding some new elements this year,” Watts said. “We appreciate the community’s enthusiasm as we continue to build awareness of the different cultures that make Dunwoody special.”
For more information on this event, visit www.dunwoodyga.gov and click on Cultural Heritage Events in the Arts and Culture tab.