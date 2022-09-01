Dunwoody to host festival celebrating Latino Hispanic culture

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody Economic Development Department is hosting a celebration of Latino Hispanic heritage with dance, music, art and food from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The free event will take place at the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts said this is the second year the city is holding the celebration.
“We’ve had strong interest and enthusiasm from the community, and we’re excited to see this program grow in its second year,” Watts said. “This is an important way to create education, awareness and understanding of different cultures that form and influence our citizens.”
The event will feature performers and groups like Tabula Rasa School Dancers, Maculele-Capoeira Academy Decatur, Corners Outreach Music Academy, EIM Dance, Dunwoody Idol Winner Maria Deirisarri, Alma Mexicana, Peruvian Cultural Association, La Candela Flamenco and singer Veronica Gleasson.
In case of inclement weather, performers and exhibitors will move indoors. They include Pinatas HereUGo, Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia, Chef Alejandra, Isabel Rodriguez Face Painter, LATN Language Solutions and Ximena Dreams. WSB-TV Anchor Wendy Corona will serve as the emcee for the event, which will take place in the courtyard behind the Spruill Center for the Arts and Stage Door Theatre.
A detailed performance schedule is available at dunwoodyga.gov/government/arts-and-culture/cultural-heritage-events.
— Chamian Cruz