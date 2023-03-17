Dunwoody to host career expo March 30

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody will partner with multiple Metro Atlanta business organizations this month to host a comprehensive career expo for hundreds of job seekers at Perimeter Mall.
The HIREDunwoody career expo will be held Thursday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dillard’s wing of Perimeter Mall and will feature a wide range of industries and companies from Dunwoody and the surrounding area, including the Dunwoody Police Department, Northside Hospital, IHG, Hapag-Lloyd, UPS and State Farm.
“We’re grateful for our partners and our common goal of helping job seekers discover new opportunities with room to grow,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “Easy access from MARTA, I-285 and Ga. 400 make Dunwoody a great fit for so many job seekers and employers.”
The event will begin at 10 a.m. with an hour-long career workshop presented by WorkSource DeKalb, Corners Outreach and IN THE DOOR, a workforce development strategy and training firm. The workshop will focus on polishing resumes and will provide job seekers with tips and tricks for navigating career fairs.
WorkSource DeKalb will also be on site with its Mobile Career Resource Center, a 13-station, state-of-the-art computer lab, that can be used by participants to update and print resumes for prospective employers.
“HIREDunwoody is designed to be a one-stop shop, where you can learn about job openings, meet with hiring managers and explore a new career path,” George Northrop, Career Center director at the Community Assistance Center said. “Career expos like this help companies connect with job seekers who might not make it through the usual resume screening but have the skills or experience that make a great employee.”
This event is free and all job seekers are welcome to attend. To register for this event in advance and learn more information, visit http://hiredunwoody.com/.