DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody will hold an in-person Memorial Day ceremony May 31 at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m., and people are invited to attend in person or view it online, Mayor Lynn Deutsch said.
Last year’s event was held online only.
During the ceremony, Deutsch will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Dunwoody Police Maj. Michael Carlson, a captain in the Georgia National Guard, will introduce a moment of silence. Ralf Morales, associate pastor of Iglesia Adventista Church, will give the invocation. The ceremony will include a musical performance from the Callanwolde Concert Band Brass Quintet.
The keynote speaker will be DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw.
Bradshaw entered the U.S. Army in 1986 as a second lieutenant and left active military service at the rank of captain in 1993. He spent tours of duty in Germany, Fort Knox, Ky., Fort Benning, Ga., Saudi Arabia and Iraq during the First Gulf War. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and two Army Commendation medals.
