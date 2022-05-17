Dunwoody to hold Memorial Day ceremony May 30

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial.
The ceremony is open to the public and is co-hosted by the city’s Veteran Events Planning Committee. Charlissa Culp, a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, will serve as the keynote speaker. Culp spent give years as an aviation electronics technician and another five years in human resources.
During her time in the Navy, Culp oversaw drug operations and submarine warfare. She also inspected electrical systems to ensure planes were flight-ready. She earned master’s degrees in business education and education while in the Navy and now works as a real estate agent.
Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch will lead the Pledge of Allegiance during the ceremony. Dunwoody Police Deputy Chief Michael Carlson, a retired captain of the Georgia National Guard, will introduce a moment of silence. Rev. Daniel Rogaczewski of All Saints Catholic Church will give the invocation and benediction.
“I’m grateful for this important Dunwoody tradition, which gives us a chance to gather to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for their country and our freedom,” Deutsch said. “I always look forward to the message, music and remembrances.”