Dunwoody throws switch on free holiday light tour

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody hosted an opening night celebration Dec. 1 to kick off a month of free themed holiday lights at Brook Run Park on Peachtree Road.
The annual “Holiday Lights” is a collection of 85,000 lights on display every night from 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec.31. The walk-through experience is free.
The lights are “Candy Land” themed, with ice cream truck and chocolate volcano light displays. Opening night featured free hot chocolate, character photo-ops, food and more.
Children roamed the playground and interacted with light displays. They also wrote letters to Santa and senior citizens. Meanwhile, adults chose from alcoholic beverage offerings.
At sunset, residents gathered around the tree. Mayor Lynn Deutsch led children in a countdown as the tree lit up to the sounds of holiday music.
The holiday lights were introduced three years ago during the height of COVID-19.
“It was created in the dark days of COVID to help bring our community together,” Deutsch said. “Everyone loved it so much that we’ve kept it as a tradition.”
The event officially started three years ago, but Dunwoody Parks and Recreation had a taste of the work in 2019. A three-person team put up a few inflatables and outdoor decorations.
“We knew we wanted something bigger,” Program Recreation Supervisor Rachel Waldron said.
The holiday lights have only grown since then. The 2020 event lasted two weeks. In 2021, there were 75,000 lights. Now, the event boasts 85,000 lights through all of December.
The Parks and Recreation team has since grown to about seven people, but the biggest help has been the city’s multi-year contract with visual presentation group Chitwood Studios. The studio builds and runs all the light displays.
“It takes them months to do,” Waldron said.
Parks and Recreation begins work on the lights during the summer, when staff determine a budget and decide on the theme. Then they task Chitwood Studios with executing their vision.
“A lot of the pieces they make, they build them for the playground so the kids can interact with them,” Waldron said, adding that there’s been positive reception since the creation of the holiday lights. She credits it to the lights being free and family friendly.
“I like for my family to do traditional things, but we’re a family of four,” Dunwoody resident Andrea Perez said. “If you want to go to the Botanical gardens, it’s really expensive.”
Perez said she admires the effort that goes into the lights without having to pay for pricey tickets.
“This has become our new tradition,” Perez said.
While the full list of opening night offerings won’t be around for the entire month, Waldron said there may be some returning vendors on weekends, like the alcoholic beverage stand.
Waldron has high hopes for the future of the event.
“My five-year vision is to have everything in the park be a part of it, but I know that takes a lot,” Waldron said.
Waldron may be looking ahead, but residents crowded around for lights in the present. As the mayor counted down to zero and the tree came alight, the crowd erupted into applause.
“We just want to see things sparkle,” Perez said.