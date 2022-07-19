Dunwoody theater troupe partners with addiction support organization

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre will host a performance of Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “August: Osage County” Aug. 17-28.

The play takes on heavy subjects and themes, focusing on addiction, trauma and recovery. Showrunners have partnered with Dunwoody-based Atlanta Recovery Place to raise funds with the performance to support addiction recovery treatment in the Dunwoody and greater Atlanta communities.

Kennesaw-based Greenlight Acting Studios partnered with The Living Room Theatre to bring a star-studded cast to the production. Audiences will recognize actors such as Alpha Trivette, Rebecca Coon, Drew Waters and Erin Bethea, who have acted in works such as “Breaking Bad,” “Ozark” and “New Life.”

Bethea also serves as one of the co-producers for the upcoming rendition of “August: Osage County.” She said the idea of putting on a show amid the continued prevalence of COVID-19 was daunting, but that the pandemic just made the play’s themes more relevant than ever.

“One of the central themes of ‘August: Osage County’ is isolation and how isolation breeds mental health issues and addiction issues,” Bethea said. “It kind of felt like there may not have been a more opportune, interesting time in history to tackle a play with a subject like this. It’s about family trauma and isolation and what we’ve all kind of lived with in the last few years.”

Co-producer and actress Michelle Neil said the themes hit home for her because she is a recovered alcoholic. It felt important for her to partner with a local recovery organization to let the audience know that support is available for those struggling with addiction — and luckily, the showrunners found Atlanta Recovery Place less than half a mile from the theater.

Cody Davis, director of business development for the drug rehab organization, also said the timing of the partnership is opportune. He said mental health and substance abuse are topics within the national interest at the moment, and the Georgia Legislature recently passed a bill aimed at improving access to mental health care.

“It couldn’t have been better timing,” Davis said. “The fact that they’re doing this in a local theater right down the street from our facility, it just made sense.”

Atlanta Recovery Place focuses on treating individuals who suffer from substance abuse. Its treatment programs aim to uncover the underlying causes of substance abuse, such as trauma and mental health disorders, and help patients overcome them. The organization does not limit who can receive care there, and Davis said about half of its patients are Dunwoody locals.

Though “August: Osage County” was adapted into a film in 2013, Bethea said the audience will have a much different experience seeing the live show. She said the play is far more humorous and light-hearted than its adaptation, despite its dark themes. She said the feeling of gathering in-person with a community to see the play only feeds into its positivity.

“There’s tons of healing that happens through laughter,” Bethea said. “You know, when people are gathered in a room together and they’re enjoying something, even if they’re squirming in their seats a little bit while they’re enjoying it.”

Stage Door Theatre is at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Tickets are available for purchase online at augustosagecounty.com/tickets.