LAGRANGE, Ga. — Dunwoody girls and boys varsity tennis had a strong showing at the Granger Invitational March 12-13 in LaGrange.
The boys team were champions in the competitive tournament, and the girls team placed second.
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Dunwoody girls and boys varsity tennis had a strong showing at the Granger Invitational March 12-13 in LaGrange.
The boys team were champions in the competitive tournament, and the girls team placed second.
ROSWELL, GA: Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens is excited to announce that on March 17th th… Read more
As medical research reveals how the coronavirus disproportionally affected people of lower s… Read more
(CUMMING, GA) - Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation (Sawnee EMC) is among 32 electric coo… Read more
Vinings Bank is the last locally owned community bank headquartered in Cobb County with a location in Smyrna and Alpharetta. We are focused on providing full-service banking to businesses, their owners, and professionals in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. Read more
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.