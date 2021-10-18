Dunwoody takes first glance at 2022 budget

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council got a first look at a proposed $52.4 million budget for 2022 that keeps a comfortable rainy-day fund and increases programs at a minimal level.
A presentation by Dunwoody Assistant City Manager Jay Vinicki at the council’s Oct. 11 meeting highlighted major expenditures.
The budget includes $4.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, $465,000 for proposed improvements to a 10-acre property on Vermack Road that was recently purchased by the city, $125,000 for a new right-of-way maintenance crew, and $81,000 for expanding the facility/grounds coordinator into two positions.
The 2021 budget totaled $45.6 million and had seven months or $16.5 million of unassigned revenue.
The unallocated fund cushion for 2022 projects about $14.3 million or 6.1 months of operating expenses, according to the presentation by Vinicki.
The 2022 budget also includes cost-of-living raises for employees, including a 5.8% raise for police officers and detectives. The budget also calls for funding the Chamblee Dunwoody Georgetown Corridor at a cost of $2.8 million.
Several council members commented that they had requested additional funding for certain areas of operation. Councilman Tom Lambert said he has requested more funding for code enforcement officers.
There was no action taken on the measure at the meeting. The council will vote on the budget at its next meeting.
The City Council also approved a new sign code for the city that had been researched and modified after gathering input from citizens and business owners.
In other action, the council:
• Swore in four new police officers – Jeffery Corbett, Arlis Gwyn, Angelo Osses and Jeorge Snachez.
• Awarded a contract totaling $71,000 to CGS, LLC for tree removal along Winters Chapel Road between Charmant Place and Dunwoody Club Drive.
• Awarded a contract to Chitwood Studios for $80,000 for the installation of holiday lights at Brook Run Park.
• Discussed a new partnership between the city and the Metro Atlanta Baseball Association for an adult baseball league at Dunwoody Senior Baseball.
After the two-hour meeting, the council retired to executive session but took no action afterward.
