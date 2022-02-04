Dunwoody state representative to conclude term in 2023

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody’s two-term state representative is concluding service in 2023.
Rep. Michael Wilensky (D-Dunwoody) will not seek re-election to the Georgia House of Representatives following an announcement on Feb. 1.
“In four years, I accomplished many of the goals I set out to perform (including) passing of the hate crimes bill, working on the Judiciary and Regulated Industries committees and having two bills pass the House, one of which was signed into law by the governor,” Wilensky said in a press release.
Wilensky, who owns a law practice in Dunwoody, is looking forward to spending more time with his children once the current term ends.
Wilensky is the lone Jewish member in the Georgia General Assembly. He was elected to House District 79 in 2018, after flipping a seat held by Republicans since 2010.
In the current shape, District 79 includes all of Dunwoody and small portions of Doraville and Chamblee.
Following the redistricting special session that concluded two months ago, the district was renumbered to 80 and edited to include larger sections of those two cities. The area around Perimeter Mall was removed from the new district.
The proposed congressional, state house and senate maps signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on Dec. 30 still face multiple legal challenges.
District 80 is expected to remain in Democratic Party control.
Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said she is grateful for Wilensky’s service in the assembly.
“I appreciate his advocacy on issues that were important to our city and for his efforts to pass statewide hate crimes legislation,” Deutsch said. “Mike is accessible to (the) city council and to all his constituents.”
