Dunwoody settles door issue with Ashwood Parkway development

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The March 14 Dunwoody City Council meeting included a zoning amendment vote, construction contract discussions and a ceremony for three city officers. It was the second consecutive meeting all council members and the mayor attended in-person.
After more than a month in limbo, a rezoning amendment at 600 Ashwood Parkway received approval.
Discussions about the development’s glass doors and a pedestrian path were the focus of the council’s concern at both February meetings. The rezoning amendment as approved was broken into two conditions, one focused on glass doors and another addressed the pedestrian walkway.
At the Feb. 28 meeting, significant discussion centered around tenants in the building having two glass doors. Those concerns were removed from condition 24 and revised to require all tenants have glass doors facing Ashwood Parkway. Any restaurants or bars that may occupy that building must have glass doors that are accessible to the general public and be open during business hours.
Condition 24 passed 6 to 1, with Councilman Tom Lambert opposed.
Condition 28, which dealt with pedestrian access to a path, passed by a 4-3 margin with council members Tom Lambert, Stacey Harris and Joe Seconder voting against. Updated renderings presented by the developer showed a truncated pedestrian path in the development.
Also at the meeting, three construction contracts were discussed for improvements at Brook Run Park and at two city intersections.
Last year, the city solicited bids to construct new sidewalks to connect parking at Brook Run Park’s Great Lawn to the amphitheater. The Parks and Recreation Department received an initial bid of $48,145 from Blount Construction Company, which was the lowest of three bids listed in a memo dated March 14. The department asked the same company for an estimate to complete a set of stairs. The combined cost of this contract, if approved, would be $62,822. A contingency up to $69,105 was listed in the same memo.
One road improvement plan carries a $1.97 million cost and would add a left turning lane at the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody and Womack roads, close to the Dunwoody library. The plan would lay the groundwork for a future right turn lane, meant to reduce congestion at the busy intersection.
The other road plan centered on finalizing design plans for updates to an intersection between Mt. Vernon Road and Corners Drive. The plan requested $94,500 with a $10,000 contingency. The current plan calls for the widening of Mt. Vernon Road, updating sidewalks and new bicycle lanes.
Council members also took time to honor three Dunwoody City police officers for rescuing a 91-year-old man trapped in a house fire on March 6.
Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan and DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum recognized Sgt. Josh Sanders, Officer Eric Haviland and Officer Will Smith for their bravery in responding to a 3:45 a.m. 911 call to a fire on Wilder Court. The officers entered the smoke-filled residence, removed the man and began resuscitation. The police arrived about three minutes after the 911 call was placed and the fire department arrived moments later.
“We certainly owe a debt of gratitude to these three officers, the firefighters that were there and the ambulance personnel as well,” Chief Grogan said.
Fullum presented the officers with a fire department challenge coin and joked his department is hiring firefighters, if the officers were interested.
“Often times (between) the fire service and the police service there is a lot of banter that goes back and forth about the work that we do, but we do know at the end of the day what we are all here to do is save lives,” Chief Fullum said.
“What these three gentlemen did that night, I just wanted to be here to honor.”