Dunwoody sets open house to discuss Edge City 2.0

DUNWOODY, Ga. — After eight months of community input and review, the City of Dunwoody is inviting residents to an open house for Edge City 2.0 on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The drop-in event will take place at Dunwoody City Hall and is intended for residents to share thoughts on a community-supported roadmap for future development in Perimeter Center.
Edge City is a joint effort between the City of Dunwoody and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts that’s being carried out in close coordination with a consultant team led by Pond & Company.
Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling said there are many reasons developing a vision for the area is important, especially because Perimeter Center was built as a suburban retail and office market with a lot of asphalt for parking. He said those patches of underutilized asphalt are the perfect opportunity for redevelopment.
“We want to approach future development in Perimeter Center with eyes wide open and shape our future with a market-feasible and aspirational roadmap,” Starling said. “Growth is inevitable and already happening, so it’s important to put forth and pursue a vision of how we want to grow.”
Starling said a thriving Perimeter Center is what keeps the City of Dunwoody strong, adding that the roadmap reflects current conditions and considers what the next 20 years could look like for retail, restaurants, entertainment, trails, parks, office, transportation, hotels and housing.
“From what we’ve heard from the community so far,” Starling said, “priorities include walkability, outdoor entertainment spaces and connected greenspace.”
Over the past couple of months, the city has solicited and shared community input in a variety of ways, ranging from a spring open house to public presentations in June and August to the Dunwoody City Council.
Those unable to attend the open house on Oct. 20 care share their thoughts using an online survey that will be shared and posted on the project website after the meeting by visiting dunwoodyedge.com.
— Chamian Cruz