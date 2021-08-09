Dunwoody sets mask requirements in city-owned buildings

DUNWOODY, Ga. – Effective Monday, the city of Dunwoody is enacting a mask requirement in its government buildings for employees and visitors.

The requirement does not extend to private businesses within Dunwoody. In addition, the city’s offices and court hours will remain the same (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) daily.

“Because of increasing concerns about the (COVID-19) Delta variant, we are adding requirements for masks within our buildings,” Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher said. “This will not change any other operations within the city. We will still hold in-person meetings, but masks will be required.”

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has caused several organizations, including Fulton County Schools, to alter their mask requirements. According to a report by the DeKalb County Board of Health published Aug. 4, nearly every ZIP code, including 30338, is reporting a 5 percent or more change in the number of reported cases.

The order, according to Boettcher, is open-ended at this time, but could be rescinded or altered if cases subside.