Dunwoody sets hearings to set property tax rate

DUNWOODY, Ga. — In June and July, Dunwoody leaders will host three public hearings over a proposed millage rate that could cause local homeowners to see a property tax increase in the coming year.
The Dunwoody City Council announced May 31 that despite an unchanged citywide property tax rate of 3.040 mills, taxes are expected to increase by 1.57 percent for some homeowners this year, due to annual property reassessments.
Dunwoody’s millage rate is capped by city charter at 3.040 mills. With property values generally increasing each year, the city can lower the mill levy to keep revenues from existing properties stable, or it can maintain the same millage rate, which often results in owners whose property values have increased paying more.
Officials said some city homeowners may be eligible for a property tax assessment freeze and would see no increase in their 2023 taxes.
Public hearings on setting the mill levy will be held at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road on June 12 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and July 10 at 6 p.m.