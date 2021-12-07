Dunwoody senior commits to play lacrosse at collegiate level

DUNWOODY, Ga. — On Monday, Nov. 29, Dunwoody High School senior Kylie Heinrich became the first female lacrosse player in the school’s history to commit to play at the collegiate level.
Heinrich will join the bulldog lacrosse roster at Tennessee Wesleyan University in the fall.
At her signing event Monday, Heinrich was joined by Principal Tom Bass and Heinrich’s coach, Montez Swinney.
Swinney has coached Heinrich since her freshman year. In addition to playing on the lacrosse team in both the midi and attack positions, Heinrich also plays on Swinney’s girl’s flag football team.
“It definitely feels great, just seeing all the work she has put in paying off,” Swinney said.
Heinrich is still undecided on her major but intends to take advantage of the university’s business programs, Swinney said.
