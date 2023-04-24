Dunwoody schedules free performances to honor Asian, Pacific Islander heritage

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a series of free cultural arts and dance performances on the Lawn at Ashford Lane.
The showcase celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage runs from 1. to 4 p.m., April 30, at 1230 Ashford Crossing in Dunwoody. The festival will feature dance, music and arts groups from throughout the Atlanta area. The event will be hosted by Dunwoody’s Economic Development Department.
“We’re adding something new this year by including interactive performances that will involve audience members and provide some explanation and instruction,” Rosemary Watts, Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development manager said. “This is a great way to celebrate Dunwoody’s diversity. We’re excited to bring this celebration to the outdoor lawn at Ashford Lane, which is a beautiful new community gathering place.”
Performers will include Atlanta Chinese Dance Company, FASCA Yo-Yo and Lion Dance, Korean Dance Academy, Shaolin Institute, Jathiswara School of Dance and Music, Vietnamese TaiChi 132 Forms and many others.
The event will also feature a demonstration of Japanese floral arrangements and information tables on Thailand, China, Laos, Japan, Taiwan and India.
A full list of performances and more information on the celebration can be found by visiting dunwoodyga.gov and clicking on Arts and Culture and Cultural Heritage Events in the Government tab.