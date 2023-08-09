Dunwoody’s Grogan named Police Chief of the Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police named Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan the 2023 Outstanding Chief of the Year at a summer training conference in Savannah July 25.
Grogan was selected for the award for his proactive contributions to his police department, the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the law enforcement community, officials said.
“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor. During the nearly nine years I’ve worked with him, I’ve been impressed by his commitment to his job, his team, and this city,” Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton said. “This statewide recognition reinforces what we already know about Chief Grogan. His dedication has kept the Dunwoody Police Department as one of the top law enforcement agencies in the state.”
Grogan started his career in law enforcement in 1981 with the Marietta Police Department where he rose to the rank of deputy police chief. He was named Dunwoody police chief when the city incorporated in 2008.
While accepting his award at the summer training conference, Grogan thanked his family, peers and employees for their support throughout his career.
“I appreciate this honor very much,” he said. “I’ve been working in this field for 41 years and I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it.”
Grogan has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master of Public Administration from Kennesaw State University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Georgia Law Enforcement Command College and many other programs.