Dunwoody Rotary will host free open house at Spruill Gallery

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Dunwoody is hosting an open evening event on May 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Spruill Gallery on Ashford Dunwoody Road. Guests attending the free event will enjoy an evening of art, wine, and fellowship with Dunwoody Rotarians as a way to inform residents of the upcoming opportunities for those interested in joining the service club. While touring the gallery’s Matri-ARC exhibit presented by the club highlighting the work of 10 Georgia female artists, guests can also learn more about Rotary International and its many accomplishments around the globe.
“The [Rotary Club of Dunwoody] is very active in the local community,” said Membership Director Dave Burr. “Just during the month of May, we will have helped with the coordination for the Dunwoody Art Festival, led a cleanup project at the Dunwoody Nature Center, hosted a fundraiser golf tournament for The Longest Day program for the Alzheimer’s Association, maintained the traffic island at the Dunwoody Library, and supported the Matri-ARC exhibit at the Spruill Gallery.”
Since 1984, Dunwoody Rotary has executed service projects addressing literacy, education, health, hunger, clean water, the environment, and peace and conflict resolution. The endeavors have assisted many local organizations including the Dunwoody Nature Center, Georgia Alzheimer’s Association, Dunwoody High School, Dunwoody and Kingsley Elementary, the Special Olympics, Junior Achievement and others.
With more than 70 diverse professionals, small business owners, educators, entrepreneurs, public officials, consultants and retirees, Dunwoody Rotary recently celebrated its 38th anniversary of local service. In support of the local arts and education, the club is also celebrating its recent partnership with the art gallery.
“Our sponsorship of the new exhibit at the Spruill Center is exciting,” club’s President-Elect Jennifer Shumway said. “The [Matri-ARC] exhibit highlights the women's artistic path, and how they created a legacy through imagination…We as Rotarians are inspired to see our community embrace the arts, imagine a better future and what can be accomplished by a few for the many.”
Dunwoody’s club continues to promote local service benefitting the community as a part of Rotary International. The global organization currently has more than 1.4 million members worldwide investing about 47 million volunteer hours annually. In its 2020-21 Rotary year, the organization invested approximately $333 million in projects that “make a difference both locally and internationally,” Burr said.
Food and beverages will be provided at no charge. For any questions about the event or to learn more about joining the Rotary Club of Dunwoody, call Burr at 404-556-4056 or email dave@mailcenteretc.com.