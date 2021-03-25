DUNWOODY, Ga. — Georgia’s 600 technical programs in the 22 colleges on 88 campuses across the state help make it among the best states to do business.
That assessment comes from Commissioner Gregory Dozier, head of the Technical College System of Georgia, who spoke recently to members of the Rotary Club of Dunwoody.
The typical technical college student is an adult who needs a program to prepare him or her to go to work, he said.
Dozier also provided a description of the Technical College System: The 143,750 students come from all paths of education. More than a third rely on the HOPE Scholarship to pay the $1,500 average tuition. Forty-one percent receive federal financial aid. There are 35,646 Georgia students in dual enrollment, an opportunity to earn high school and college credit at the same time. There are nine core courses which lead to high school equivalency, providing opportunity to those seeking to complete high school. There also is free online training with 7,000 enrollees.
For those who seek an associate’s degree, Dozier said, there are 17 areas of study. The placement rate for graduates is 99.4percent.
Georgia’s Quick Start program has 60 projects for 18,511 trainees at employers like KIA, which teaches students business methods and training. The Student of the Year is given a KIA automobile.
Dozier said more than 12,000 military members, veterans, and families participate in these 22 college programs. Georgia’s is the only system that is a PURPLE HEART program, focusing on veterans and their needs.
Dozier manages the $1.1 billion budget for these educational opportunities.
