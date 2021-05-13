DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Dunwoody hosted the Dunwoody High School winners of the statewide Laws of Life essay contest, their parents, and their teachers at their meeting on May 7.
The Laws of Life are quotes to live by, to make the world a better place. All sophomores at Dunwoody wrote an essay on the Law of their choice. The teacher who oversees this contest, Heather Van Wyk, was present to introduce the program and the students. English teacher, Hanna Edber, was also present. The winner, Julia Strickland, and the two honorable mentions, Alan Wilson and Kimberly Pham, read their essays aloud.
This year, 25,112 students from 49 Georgia high schools wrote essays and competed for cash prizes worth $17,200, funds derived from weekly raffles at Rotary meetings.
Dunwoody Rotarian George Stewart has overseen the 25-year-old program for 20 years, and the program bears his name. As a social and emotional learning tool, the contest fulfills the state-mandated character education requirement and is offered free of charge to high schools. This signature program of the Rotary Clubs of Georgia takes Rotary’s emphasis on ethics, education, peace, and literacy into the classroom.
