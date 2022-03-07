Dunwoody Rotary club sets charity golf event

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Dunwoody announced that it will hold an inaugural charity golf tournament May 16 to benefit Alzheimer’s disease patients.
The tournament, “FORE! The Memories,” will take place at 9 a.m. at the St. Marlo Country Club in Duluth. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s The Longest Day program and other community charities. The money will benefit those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and drive research toward treatment, prevention and a cure.
Golfers can register as a single player or part of a team of four. The tournament will offer prizes for certain achievements such as a putting contest prize, a hole-in-one prize and first, second and third-place team prizes. The awards reception will feature hors d'oeuvres and a silent auction featuring destination packages and sports memorabilia.
Each golfer will receive a tournament hat and a box lunch. Goody bags containing drink coupons, mulligans, putting contest entry tickets and more will be available for purchase. Tournament sponsorships are available at various levels for both corporate and individual sponsors.
Registration, sponsorship information and more can be found at RCDGolfTournament.com.
— Jake Drukman